What “Market Sentiment” Really Means, and How to Use It for Profit

While market sentiment is discussed all the time, it is rarely defined. That’s why in today’s Hidden Profit Report, I sat down to talk with Ray Micaletti of Relative Sentiment Technology.

Ray has developed an approach that compares retail investor sentiment to institutional investor activity that gives valuable and actionable information about the condition of markets at a given point in time.

We also discuss how to use relative sentiment with other factors, including value, momentum, and especially trend following.

It was one of the more informative and enjoyable conversations we have had on Hidden Profits so far.