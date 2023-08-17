What “Market Sentiment” Really Means, and How to Use It for Profit

Investing Strategies
by Tim Melvin
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research

While market sentiment is discussed all the time, it is rarely defined. That’s why in today’s Hidden Profit Report, I sat down to talk with Ray Micaletti of Relative Sentiment Technology. 

Ray has developed an approach that compares retail investor sentiment to institutional investor activity that gives valuable and actionable information about the condition of markets at a given point in time.

We also discuss how to use relative sentiment with other factors, including value, momentum, and especially trend following.

It was one of the more informative and enjoyable conversations we have had on Hidden Profits so far.

$25k into $4.1 million from this??

Check out the picture on the next page. It’s a beat up building that would’ve turned $25k into $4.1 million. It’s not a real estate play. Actually, with the Fed raising rates, it’s the best asset to buy right now. View this beat up, millionaire-making asset.

 

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, Bank Takeover Letter, Underground Income, and 2023 Turn-Around Project.
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research