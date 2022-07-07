Weekly Market Update: Tradeable Bottom Here?

Markets, Trading Strategies
by Serge Berger

Welcome to the 2nd half of the trading year!

No doubt the first 6 months of 2022 proved very challenging for both buy-and-hold investors & traders.

July is setting up to be a massive month. 

Fed meetings…

But, more importantly, earnings season is kicking off July 14th. 

Company financials will be an incredible indicator if we are heading for more recession or a bounceback. 

And I’m looking at the sector that kicks off everything. 

This sector broke out in 2021 after 14 years of consolidation. 

We may be seeing a trade-able bottom. 

That doesn’t mean jump right in. 

I have a couple tips to look out for if this really is the bottom in this corner of the market. 

I offer these free market updates every week on Thursday. 

