Weekly Market Update: Tradeable Bottom Here?

Welcome to the 2nd half of the trading year!

No doubt the first 6 months of 2022 proved very challenging for both buy-and-hold investors & traders.

July is setting up to be a massive month.

Fed meetings…

But, more importantly, earnings season is kicking off July 14th.

Company financials will be an incredible indicator if we are heading for more recession or a bounceback.

And I’m looking at the sector that kicks off everything.

This sector broke out in 2021 after 14 years of consolidation.

We may be seeing a trade-able bottom.

That doesn’t mean jump right in.

I have a couple tips to look out for if this really is the bottom in this corner of the market.

I offer these free market updates every week on Thursday.