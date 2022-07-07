Weekly Market Update: Tradeable Bottom Here?

Welcome to the 2nd half of the trading year!
No doubt the first 6 months of 2022 proved very challenging for both buy-and-hold investors & traders.
July is setting up to be a massive month.
Fed meetings…
But, more importantly, earnings season is kicking off July 14th.
Company financials will be an incredible indicator if we are heading for more recession or a bounceback.
And I’m looking at the sector that kicks off everything.
This sector broke out in 2021 after 14 years of consolidation.
We may be seeing a trade-able bottom.
That doesn’t mean jump right in.
I have a couple tips to look out for if this really is the bottom in this corner of the market.
I offer these free market updates every week on Thursday.
Discover the one trade to replace your income for life
There’s a new way to make fast money in the markets without day trading options or stocks. It’s actually possible to generate thousands of dollars in as little as 11 days.