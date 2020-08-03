UBS Launches 4 Leveraged ETFs After 12 Collapse in April

Accelerating Dividends, Bear Market, ETFs
by Tim Plaehn

In March and April, the pandemic-triggered stock market crash hit the high-yield investment sectors, especially hard. Exchange-traded funds and notes (ETFs, ETNs) lost up to 90% of their value in a very short time.

UBS to Redeem Two Leveraged Mortgage ETNs After 95% Plunge

“Leveraged” is the word to note. Before the COVID crisis, there were numerous funds, also including closed-end funds (CEFs) that used leverage to boost returns. However, when share prices started to fall, these funds were forced to begin selling to maintain their target leverage. The more they sold, the more prices fell, requiring still more selling. It was a vicious cycle that affected the high-yield sectors such as MLPs, REITs, preferred shares, high-yield bonds, and BDCs.

UBS was a prime culprit during the high-yield crash. The company threw in the towel, and between March 10 and March 27, the finance giant announced the liquidation of over a dozen leveraged ETNs. Here are some representative fund names that were closed:

  • ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN
  • ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN
  • ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN
  • 2×Leveraged Long ETRACS Wells Fargo® Business Development Company Index ETN
  • ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN
  • ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN
  • ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN
  • ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN
  • ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN
  • ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN

Buy the #1 stock to turn $25k into tens of thousands of dollars for life

I’ve identified a stock that will be your cash register for the next 30 years.

But don’t just buy shares to claim your income. Do this one thing with this one stock.

Click here for the details.

 

I think you can see how the redemption of these funds resulted in the dumping of high-yield investments into the market with no regard for fundamental values.

The high-yield sectors, such as master limited partnerships (MLPs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs), had substantial share price gains in April, May, and early June. However, because they fell so far in March, many of these stocks remain 30% to 40% below their January 2020 levels.

After so much wealth destruction due to the structure of these leveraged funds, imagine my shock when I learned that UBS announced a return to the leveraged ETN market. These are its new funds:

  • ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Alerian MLP Index (MLPR)
  • ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Wells Fargo BDC Index (BDCX)
  • ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT (MVRL)
  • ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL)

UBS has no shame and obviously wants to get back to collecting management fees from these dangerous funds with yields that appeal to uninformed investors. It is a scary development.

The silver lining is that there are tremendous opportunities from individual companies and stocks in these sectors. For my Dividend Hunter subscribers, I have researched and recommended the best in class from the MLP, BDC, mortgage REIT, and CEF sectors.

$25k = $28,762 in annual income for life if you start now

With one simple strategy, you'll be able to take $25k from your 401(k) or IRA and turn it into tens of thousands of dollars in income every single year.

This strategy is more critical than ever for retirement investors trying to claw back from losses in the recent market selloffs.

You will only find the strategy FREE when you go here now to learn how.

 

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.

 

NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules. 

 

Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.

Author: Tim PlaehnTim Plaehn is the lead investment research analyst for income and dividend investing at Investors Alley. He is the editor for The Dividend Hunter, an investment advisory delivering income investments with double digit growth in share price and dividend payments, and 30 Day Dividends, a specialty income service that takes advantage of opportunities for relatively fast, attractive profits around potential dividend payouts. Prior to his work with Investors Alley, Tim was a stock broker, a Certified Financial Planner, and F-16 Fighter pilot and instructor with the United States Air Force. During his time in the service he was stationed at various military locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tim graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a degree in mathematics. Learn about Tim's new investment strategy for collecting income from the market each and every month without the use of options, futures, forex, covered calls, or risky trading strategies.