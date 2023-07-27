Two Strategies to Build Wealth Faster Than You Ever Thought Possible

Wes Gray is one of the most innovative and interesting voices in all of finance. A Marine Captain who served in Iraq, he also studied under the legendary Eugen Fama at the University of Chicago, earning both an MBA and a Ph.D.

After serving for a period of time as a Professor of Finance at Drexel University, Wes turned to the practical side of finance and founded Alpha Architect.

Wes and his team are advocates of what I have come to call the trinity of successful investing: Value, Momentum, and Trend Following. All three work and work for different purposes in different time frames, and in today’s Hidden Profit Report we discuss how to use them to build and protect wealth.

This interview is more than worth your while. You will walk away from it with a better understanding of how to use value and momentum investing to build wealth much faster than you ever thought possible.