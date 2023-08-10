Two Low-Price, High-Margin Opportunities for Massive Profits

Investing Strategies
by Tim Melvin
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research

I’ve found two opportunities for massive profits. Both are low-priced stocks that the market is ignoring and insiders are buying.

Even better, both appear to have enough of a margin of safety in the balance sheet that we are not risking a permanent long-term loss of principal.

In the normal course of business, both stocks are worth more than they are trading for and should provide solid returns.

Both also have the potential for massive long term gains.

Let me show you…

This dividend stock beat the market by 2,325% in the past 22 years!

It’s not REITs or blue chips like Disney. A small, little-talked about area of the dividend stock market is pumping out market-beating returns like no tomorrow. Over 22 years, they’ve handily beat the market… and I have the #1 stock of these to give you now.

 

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, Bank Takeover Letter, Underground Income, and 2023 Turn-Around Project.
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research