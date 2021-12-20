Trade of Week: ARKK

The popular Cathie Wood ETF, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), continued its run in unusual options trading territory last week. ARKK is a popular speculative stock ETF that holds a lot of the buzzworthy names in the tech world such as TSLA, ZM, and COIN. One interesting trade from the week was a very large call spread that expires in February. The call spread caps the profit from the stock’s upside at $108, but makes money at expiration if the stock is above roughly $100. The stock was around $92 at the time, so this is definitely a bullish position.

Finding extra money lying around your home is a glorious feeling. The following tips I've gathered over the years. Some I've used personaly, others are ones shared by friends. Let's do this. Click here