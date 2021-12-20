Trade of Week: ARKK

ETFs, Growth Stocks, Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff

The popular Cathie Wood ETF, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), continued its run in unusual options trading territory last week.  ARKK is a popular speculative stock ETF that holds a lot of the buzzworthy names in the tech world such as TSLA, ZM, and COIN.  One interesting trade from the week was a very large call spread that expires in February.  The call spread caps the profit from the stock’s upside at $108, but makes money at expiration if the stock is above roughly $100.  The stock was around $92 at the time, so this is definitely a bullish position.

26 Places to Find "Extra Cash" in the Next 30 Days

Finding extra money lying around your home is a glorious feeling. The following tips I've gathered over the years. Some I've used personaly, others are ones shared by friends. Let's do this. Click here
Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.