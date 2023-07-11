Trade of the Week: XLF

It’s the summer doldrums in the trading world, so traders are making due with whatever the market is willing to give. For instance, last week a strategist placed what appears to be a covered call trade in the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF). This popular financial sector ETF is generally not very volatile and only pays a 1.8% dividend yield. A covered call position in XLF could be a method of increasing cash flow on the shares while waiting for more interesting market conditions.

Introducing a New 48-Hour Income Strategy There’s a new way for you to collect an average of $300 in extra income in just 48 hours using a NEW proprietary trading system. Weekly payments like $360, $390, and even $405 are possible in both bull and bear markets. The only requirement is to just sit down at your computer for 10 minutes a week. Click here now to discover how to unlock this 48-hour income strategy.