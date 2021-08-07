Trade of the Week: XLF

Financial Sector, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

On the day of the FOMC meeting results last week, there was quite a bit of unusual options activity in Financial Select Sectors SPDR Fund (XLF). XLF, the most heavily traded financial sector ETF, traded about 2.5x its normal options volume.

67% of the activity was in calls, which is generally a bullish signal. The largest trade was an over 45,000 block of calls that expire on July 2nd. The short-term trade could be related to renewed investor interest in banks after comments from the central bank concerning higher rates.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.