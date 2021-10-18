Trade of the Week: Uranium

We recently saw a significant amount of action in Global X Uranium ETF (URA). Uranium has become a popular commodity to trade this year as energy prices in fossil fuels have soared. Uranium is often considered a potential stopgap between fossil fuels and renewable energy sources. URA is up nearly 90% this year and at least one strategist is bullish on it into November. This strategist is selling puts to help finance (purchase) a call spread. That’s about as bullish as you can get in an options strategy.

$500 into $678,906?

If you had followed Jay Soloff’s trades, with a little luck, you could’ve turned $500 into as much as $678,906.

That sounds unbelievable. But you gotta see how it’s possible.

If you can scrounge together $500 in cash, it could’ve been worth a small fortune today.

Check out how it could’ve happened for you, click here.