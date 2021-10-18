Trade of the Week: Uranium

Commodities Investing, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

We recently saw a significant amount of action in Global X Uranium ETF (URA). Uranium has become a popular commodity to trade this year as energy prices in fossil fuels have soared. Uranium is often considered a potential stopgap between fossil fuels and renewable energy sources. URA is up nearly 90% this year and at least one strategist is bullish on it into November. This strategist is selling puts to help finance (purchase) a call spread. That’s about as bullish as you can get in an options strategy.

$500 into $678,906?

If you had followed Jay Soloff’s trades, with a little luck, you could’ve turned $500 into as much as $678,906.

That sounds unbelievable. But you gotta see how it’s possible.

If you can scrounge together $500 in cash, it could’ve been worth a small fortune today.

Check out how it could’ve happened for you, click here.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.