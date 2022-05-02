Trade of the Week: TWTR

The market has been abuzz with the Elon Musk proposed acquisition of Twitter (TWTR). The company has agreed to be taken private by Musk at a price of $54.20 per share, but it could take several months to iron out the details. In the meantime, there has been a heavy amount of options trading on the stock as traders attempt to take advantage of the difference between the stock price and the expected buyout price. The disparity between the prices offers an opportunity to profit with options, but also poses quite a bit of risk if the deal falls through.

