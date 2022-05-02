Trade of the Week: TWTR

Buyout, Options, Unusual Options
by Jay Soloff

The market has been abuzz with the Elon Musk proposed acquisition of Twitter (TWTR).  The company has agreed to be taken private by Musk at a price of $54.20 per share, but it could take several months to iron out the details.  In the meantime, there has been a heavy amount of options trading on the stock as traders attempt to take advantage of the difference between the stock price and the expected buyout price.  The disparity between the prices offers an opportunity to profit with options, but also poses quite a bit of risk if the deal falls through.

26 Places to Find "Extra Cash" in the Next 30 Days

Finding extra money lying around your home is a glorious feeling. The following tips I've gathered over the years. Some I've used personaly, others are ones shared by friends. Let's do this. Click here
Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.