Trade of the Week: TWTR

Social media giant Twitter (TWTR) got a massive boost to the share price recently when the news came out that Elon Musk took a 9% stake in the company. He has since been named to the company’s board. Musk has a huge cult-like following, so many investors assume it will be bullish for the stock. On a very active day for TWTR options last week, nearly 6x the normal amount of options contracts traded, with a seemingly bullish slant. One trade appears to be a large purchase of calls that don’t expire until 2024.

