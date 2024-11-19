Trade of the Week: TSLA

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
This week, we are doing a covered put analysis on Tesla (TSLA). The stock price has gone straight up over the last week or so, since the election.

At the same time, volatility has remained elevated despite the higher move in the share price, which suggests there could be some downside risk.

Once things settle down a bit, this stock may be an interesting choice for a covered put.

We are looking at TSLA because there is a single stock covered put ETF from YieldMax, CRSH, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service. 

Jay Soloff
