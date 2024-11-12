Trade of the Week: TSLA

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Tesla (TSLA).

The stock price soared after the election given Musk’s positive association with the new regime. Meanwhile, volatility has remained elevated despite the higher move in the share price.

Once things settle down a bit, this stock may be an interesting choice for a covered call.

We are looking at TSLA because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, TSLY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.

