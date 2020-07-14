Trade of the Week: TSLA

Another week, another record high for Tesla (TSLA), which continues to be on a tear. Electric vehicle companies have been the most popular picks for investors lately, led by TSLA. The electric vehicle powerhouse has gone from $1,000 per share to over $1,500 in just a few weeks. The euphoria surrounding the industry is partly responsible.

TSLA’s potential addition to the S&P 500 index is another catalyst. Options action in TSLA has also been brisk in recent days, with a fair amount of far-out-of-the-money calls being sold.