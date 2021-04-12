Trade of the Week: SQ

This past week, there was quite a bit of options action in Square (SQ). SQ has been a popular stock over the past year or so as one of Cathie Wood’s largest holdings in her ARK funds. The company is known for its payment processing business and also for its buy-in to the cryptocurrency industry. SQ has received positive attention lately from analysts and financial news outlets for its expansion into international markets. One large block trade last week involved purchasing far out-of-the-money calls in September.
Have You Downloaded Your Copy of the "Beginner's Options Guide"?
If not, here's your chance to save it to your computer while it's still free. That way you will never have to pay for it again in the future.
This guide will get you placing winning trades without you needing to spend hundreds of hours studying.
In fact, you can place your first trade today after reading my "Beginner's Guide" to trading options.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...