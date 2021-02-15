Trade of the Week: SNDL

There was some crazy unusual options activity last week in Sundial Growers (SNDL). Sundial is a cannabis grower based in Canada that had 3 billion shares trade in one day last week, along with over 2.5 million options contracts. Cannabis companies have been in the spotlight for multiple reasons, including lots of attention on Reddit forums (where groups get together to all buy the same stock/options). One interesting trade was a long-term covered call in SNDL that collected a huge premium without a significant amount risk.

Getting Hot Trades on Stocks Like NIO and TSLA One of the more interesting stock market stories (before the GME short squeeze) has been the rise of TSLA challenger NIO. Shares for both were loosely correlated for most of 2020... until NIO was upgraded by JPMorgan in the fall. Trading volume and options activity have taken off creating some interesting trade set-ups. Here's how I'm finding those trades and making them with extra cash sitting around the house. Click here for details.