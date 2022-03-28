Trade of the Week: SMH

Although the meme stocks were grabbing the headlines, there was some interesting options activity last week in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH). SMH is a popular ETF for tracking the chipmaker industry, with over 30,000 options trading per day on average. On a day last week when options activity was 2x the normal amount, 65% of the activity was in puts. That tends to be a bearish sign, however, at least one of the big put spread trades for the day appears to be a hedge against downside risk.

An Easier Way to Invest

Traditional brokers don’t make it easy for investors to get in on the Next Big Thing...

Or on the best income stock.

They make you work to find the right stocks or ETFs on your own…

Take the time and effort to research and analyze each one, and pay for access to top-notch research…

Decide how best to allocate your money between the stocks…

All the while “holding your nose” over the huge fees they’re likely to charge you…

And manage and rebalance the portfolio all by yourself.

But there’s a better way that uses AI to help you find the right investment. It’s called Magnifi...*