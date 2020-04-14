Trade of the Week: Small Caps

Small Cap Stocks, Videos, Volatility
by Jay Soloff

Options trading continues to be very active in this market, even though daily volatility of stocks moves has dropped in recent weeks. Index and ETF options remain popular methods for trading market direction. They are also very useful instruments for hedging long stock portfolios.

For instance, iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) can be used as a hedge against a portfolio that has a significant number of small cap stock exposure. Buying puts or put spreads in IWM can protect your portfolio in the event of a second leg down in stocks, especially of the small cap variety.

The Only Way to Trade Options 100% Free

You can start trading options even with zero experience.

And you can even trade without risking your own money to start?

See, there's a shortcut I've found.

Here's a way to not spend a penny on options (but still trade them).

This isn’t a gimmick. Nor are you simulating trades.

You can make actual money trading options without risking a penny.

I’ve shown hundreds of people how to do it already, and now I’m ready to show you.

Click here to see how to start trading.

So, if you’re interested in options, but worried about losing money.

This is a no-brainer way to start trading options with $0.

 

[NEW REPORT] Absolute 10 Best Growth Stocks to Own in 2020

Get the best 10 stocks to ride the 2020 tech explosion. 

One could be the most valuable stock of the next decade. 

Normally, I charge $20 for this report…

But, today...you can claim a copy absolutely free.

One stock alone has a chance at 167% profits in the next 12 months (or sooner). 

Enter your email below to claim a free copy while they last.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.