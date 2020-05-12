Trade of the Week: Slack

One of the big trends in stocks is buying companies that are likely to thrive in a work-from-home environment. With many offices closed and employees working remotely, companies like Slack (WORK) stand to gain a lot of business.

Slack allows coworkers to communicate with each other individually or in groups, along with the ability to share files, videos, etc. WORK’s share price has climbed in recent days as investors believe the company is well positioned in the work-from-home space. Options buyers also appear to be bullish on the company.

Video link: https://youtu.be/E1V3pNyqsuI