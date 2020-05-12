Trade of the Week: Slack

Options, Technology Trends, Videos
by Jay Soloff

One of the big trends in stocks is buying companies that are likely to thrive in a work-from-home environment.  With many offices closed and employees working remotely, companies like Slack (WORK) stand to gain a lot of business. 

Slack allows coworkers to communicate with each other individually or in groups, along with the ability to share files, videos, etc.  WORK’s share price has climbed in recent days as investors believe the company is well positioned in the work-from-home space.  Options buyers also appear to be bullish on the company.

Video link: https://youtu.be/E1V3pNyqsuI

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.