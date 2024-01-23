 Trade of the Week: SAVE

Last week in my 48-Hour Income service, we decided to avoid a trade in Spirit Airlines (SAVE).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

SAVE had really impressive put premiums that we were tempted to collect by selling puts.

However, our concern was that a court ruling against the airline’s proposed merger with JetBlue (JBLU) would tank the stock.

Well, that’s exactly what happened last week (SAVE dropped over 50%), and we’re happily sitting on the sidelines.