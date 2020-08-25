Trade of the Week: Rocket (RKT)

A newly listed company is seeing a lot of unusual options activity. The company is Rocket Companies (RKT), which owns Rocket Mortgages and Quicken Loans. Despite not being around for very long (on the exchange), over 120,000 option contacts traded on one day last week. Most of the activity was on the call side, which is generally considered bullish for the stock. However, the largest trade of the day was likely a call sale, which possibly could have been part of a covered call trade.

