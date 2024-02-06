Trade of the Week: RIVN

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on electric vehicle company, Rivian (RIVN).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.
RIVN put premiums have remained elevated in recent weeks as EV companies have come under a lot of selling pressure.
The stock price remained above our strike at expiration, but to be safe, we closed at 3 cents.
That gave us a return of around 1.3% in about two days.
Introducing a New 48-Hour Income Strategy
