Trade of the Week: RILY and APPS

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold cash-secured puts on financial company B. Riley Financial (RILY) and software company Digital Turbine (APPS).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

RILY put premiums have been elevated for some time while APPS puts were more expensive than normal due to upcoming earnings.

The RILY trade worked out well as the stock remained elevated, but the APPS trade generated a small loss as the stock dropped more than expected after missing earnings.

However, for the week, we collected a net positive credit.