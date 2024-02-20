Trade of the Week: RILY and APPS

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold cash-secured puts on financial company B. Riley Financial (RILY) and software company Digital Turbine (APPS). 

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

RILY put premiums have been elevated for some time while APPS puts were more expensive than normal due to upcoming earnings.

The RILY trade worked out well as the stock remained elevated, but the APPS trade generated a small loss as the stock dropped more than expected after missing earnings.

However, for the week, we collected a net positive credit.

How to Make $14,592 per Year Trading Just Once per Week

If you want more stock income, but don’t want a second job analyzing charts or waiting months for a dividend, this 48-hour strategy is for you. It can generate up to $14,592 per year, takes just a few minutes each week, and is as easy as buying a dividend stock. Click here to see how this 48-hour strategy works now.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for 48-Hour Income, Options Insiders, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator and POWR Income with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research