Trade of the Week: RBLX

One active name in options this past week was Roblox (RBLX), a video game company that recently had its IPO. RBLX produces an extremely popular game that has shown very strong growth. The company recently partnered with Hasbro for physical toys as well.

On a busy day last week, 85% of the options that traded on RBLX were calls, which tends to be a bullish signal. The largest trade of the day was a May bullish vertical spread, a strategy that significantly reduces the cost of the trade in exchange for a cap on upside potential.