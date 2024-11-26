Trade of the Week: NVDA

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on NVIDIA (NVDA).

The stock price has been in a bullish trend for several months.

Recent earnings results suggest the bull trend could continue, or at least the stock may stick in a sideways pattern for the time being.

We are looking at NVDA because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, NVDY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.



