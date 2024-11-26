Trade of the Week: NVDA

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on NVIDIA (NVDA).
The stock price has been in a bullish trend for several months.
Recent earnings results suggest the bull trend could continue, or at least the stock may stick in a sideways pattern for the time being.
We are looking at NVDA because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, NVDY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.
A new system to collect and extra $3,095 before December 31st
I’ve just released updated details on a new system for collecting steady dividend income each and every month. With it, you could collect an average of $4,243 in extra income every month... and even this late into this month you could still collect $3,095 in extra cash over the next few weeks.