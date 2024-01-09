Trade of the Week: Not Making a Trade

Last week in my 48-Hour Income service, we decided to not make a trade in B. Riley Financial (RILY).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.
Financial services company RILY had been a put-selling target of ours in recent weeks, but the lack of liquidity around New Year’s meant that it wasn’t worth the risk to make the trade.
Instead, we decided to sit on our hands and enjoy the holidays.
Up to $300 per Week Using This 3-Step Income Checklist
As long as you follow this 3-step checklist, you can feel confident you’re executing this strategy correctly:
1. The stock is under $15 (no more than $1,500 in capital required).
2. Positions are never held longer than 2 trading days.
3. Minimum target of 2% cash return per weekly trade.
Click here to see how applying this checklist to your account can hand you up to $300 per week.