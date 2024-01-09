Trade of the Week: Not Making a Trade

Last week in my 48-Hour Income service, we decided to not make a trade in B. Riley Financial (RILY).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

Financial services company RILY had been a put-selling target of ours in recent weeks, but the lack of liquidity around New Year’s meant that it wasn’t worth the risk to make the trade.

Instead, we decided to sit on our hands and enjoy the holidays.