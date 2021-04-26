Trade of the Week: NKLA

After dropping out of the spotlight in recent months, option trading in Nikola (NKLA) is back. The electric truck designer is expecting to install hydrogen filling stations in CA, and the stock jumped nearly 15% on the day the news broke.
Considering the company hasn’t produced anything meaningful to date, the crowd took this as very bullish, with about 70% of the options activity in calls. In terms of noteworthy trades, there were a couple large blocks of out-of-the-money calls purchased that expire in May.
Getting Hot Trades on Stocks Like NIO and TSLA
One of the more interesting stock market stories (before the GME short squeeze) has been the rise of TSLA challenger NIO. Shares for both were loosely correlated for most of 2020... until NIO was upgraded by JPMorgan in the fall. Trading volume and options activity have taken off creating some interesting trade set-ups. Here's how I'm finding those trades and making them with extra cash sitting around the house.
