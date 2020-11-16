Trade of the Week: NIO

It may sound like a broken record, but there has once again been a massive amount of options action in Nio (NIO). The Chinese electric vehicle company is up an eye-popping 1,100% so far this year, as it continues to impress investors with robust growth numbers.

Perhaps even more impressive, 2 million options contracts traded in a single day as a Chinese electric vehicle competitor posted better than expected revenue numbers for the quarter. One large trade possibly involved a trader selling calls against held shares of NIO stock.