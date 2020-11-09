Trade of the Week: NIO

Electric Cars, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

While most eyes were on the US election, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NIO) is off to the races. NIO’s stock price has climbed over 37% this past week and is up a whopping 838% for the year. The company recently announced strong October sales and better than expected growth. At least one analyst expects the company to be profitable by 2022.

Options action in NIO has been brisk, with quite a bit of call buying for November and beyond. It seems traders are willing to pay up for short-term calls as the stock continues to rocket higher.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.