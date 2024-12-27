 Trade of the Week: MARA

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Mara (MARA).

The stock has been an interesting covered call candidate because it has mostly remained range-bound despite the strength of cryptocurrencies in general.

Volatility is also quite high in the stock, due primarily to how volatile the crypto market can be.

We are looking at MARA because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, MARO, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.







