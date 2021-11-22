Trade of the Week: LCID

There’s been a crazy amount of options action in recent days in the electric vehicle industry. Lucid Group (LCID) is one of the latest EV stocks to get lots of attention by traders. The new company has a market cap larger than Ford (F), at least for the time being. On a day when over 1 million options traded in LCID, the contracts were fairly evenly split between calls and puts. Digging into the trades, there appears to be a mix between bullish and bearish bets, with some put trades potentially serving as hedges.

Finding extra money lying around your home is a glorious feeling. The following tips I've gathered over the years. Some I've used personaly, others are ones shared by friends. Let's do this. Click here