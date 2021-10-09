Trade of the Week: HYG

Bonds, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Last week, we saw a substantial amount of options activity in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Bond ETF (HYG). HYG is a very popular ETF used for tracking junk bonds (aka high yield bonds). The ETF normally has about 220,000 options contacts that trade per day on average, but on a busy day last week it traded over 600,000 contracts. On that day, 97% of the action was in puts. Normally that would be considered bearish, but it looks like most of the large put block trades were done as hedges rather than for speculative purposes.

"I love you, Jay! I went from a $7,000 portfolio to $50,000 literally OVERNIGHT!"

I woke up to this message in my inbox on Feb 20th when our E*Trade option skyrocketed 1,420% in 9 days. One member profited $43,000 literally overnight. We then closed on WMT for a quick 178% gain and then XLB for 222%. I'm sending out these opportunities every month. Click here to see what to do to get my next trade.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.