Trade of the Week: GOOGL

On a very busy week for earnings, Alphabet (GOOGL) shares got a huge boost after beating on both the top and bottom line. With the stock up 8% on the day after earnings, most of the options action was in calls. 71% of the options volume was on the call side, which tends to be bullish. It looks like one big player rolled out roughly $20 million worth of calls to the May expiration, which is likely a very bullish position. The largest trade of the day by volume appears to be a February covered call.