Trade of the Week: GOOGL

Earnings, Options, Unusual Options
by Jay Soloff

On a very busy week for earnings, Alphabet (GOOGL) shares got a huge boost after beating on both the top and bottom line.  With the stock up 8% on the day after earnings, most of the options action was in calls.  71% of the options volume was on the call side, which tends to be bullish.  It looks like one big player rolled out roughly $20 million worth of calls to the May expiration, which is likely a very bullish position.  The largest trade of the day by volume appears to be a February covered call.

