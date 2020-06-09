Trade of the Week: GE

Stocks rallied sharply last week on better than expected May job numbers. Some of the most beaten down stocks from March saw the biggest gains. Companies like airlines, car manufacturers, and banks saw the most bullish action in the options market.

General Electric (GE) is a company that was hit pretty hard in March and April but has rebounded in recent weeks. At least one investor has a long-term bullish view on GE, buying the January 2022 10 calls 1,000 times with stock around $8 per share.