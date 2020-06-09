Trade of the Week: GE

Blue Chip Stocks, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Stocks rallied sharply last week on better than expected May job numbers. Some of the most beaten down stocks from March saw the biggest gains. Companies like airlines, car manufacturers, and banks saw the most bullish action in the options market.

General Electric (GE) is a company that was hit pretty hard in March and April but has rebounded in recent weeks. At least one investor has a long-term bullish view on GE, buying the January 2022 10 calls 1,000 times with stock around $8 per share.

Read This If You've Ever Lost Money Trading Options

Does everything seem to go wrong right after you place an options trade?

You watch the stock and everything is going right.

Then you open the trade... and within an hour, you've lost money.

It's not your fault. You just simply weren't given the "behind the scenes" knowledge every options professional knows.

If you knew how they worked, already you could've booked gains of:

  • March 3rd VXZ call = 367%
  • March 4th XLY put spread = 170%
  • February 18th WMT put spread = 178%
  • January 14th DISH call = 109%
  • February 11th ETFC call = 1,421%
  • January 28th FAST put = 233%
  • January 21st GLD call butterfly = 156%
  • January 30th XLB put butterfly = 222%
  • January 2nd ARNC call spread = 70%
Just like I did.

The road to success for your first big, triple-digit options win is simple.

Have a checklist for every trade so you don’t repeat rookie mistakes.

For the first time ever, after 20 years, I'm releasing my own personal options trading checklist for no charge.

Click here to get the checklist and stop losing money right now.

I'm only sharing it for a limited time, so claim your copy immediately even if you're not trading right now: CLICK HERE.

 

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro

Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.

 

NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules. 

 

Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...

You have Successfully Subscribed!

As a bonus you’ll receive a free subscription to The Market Cap, an independent newsletter filled with investment ideas for dividend, growth, and options investors. You’ll also receive occasional offers and discount notices from Investors Alley and select partners.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.