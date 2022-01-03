Trade of the Week: FCEL

Options, Unusual Options, Volatility
by Jay Soloff

While the markets were slow for the holiday season, it didn’t stop options in FuelCell Energy (FCEL) from trading quite briskly.  The hydrogen fuel cell company released earnings last week and reported a wider than expected loss on lower revenues.  The share price fell nearly 14% on the day with over 200,000 options trading.  The traded contracts split pretty equally between calls and puts.  The biggest trade of the day was a large put purchase in January options which could be a hedge. It also may suggest FCEL has further to fall in the coming weeks.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.