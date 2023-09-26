Trade of the Week: EBIX

Last week, in our 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on insurance software company Ebix (EBIX).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks. EBIX has seen its options premiums elevate after missing earnings a couple weeks back.

The stock didn’t do much at all for the remainder of the week and we were able to collect 1.3% returns in around 2 days.