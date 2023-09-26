Trade of the Week: EBIX

Last week, in our 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on insurance software company Ebix (EBIX).
In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks. EBIX has seen its options premiums elevate after missing earnings a couple weeks back.
The stock didn’t do much at all for the remainder of the week and we were able to collect 1.3% returns in around 2 days.
$25k can change your life with this dividend stock strategy!
There's a lot of capital gains out there to be made from dividend stocks. With my new POWR Income strategy, it would've been possible to turn $25k into a life-changing amount using it over the last two decades. Click here to see how it was possible.