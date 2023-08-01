Trade of the Week: CWB

There are several methods that can be used for finding interesting options trades. Sometimes it’s illuminating to look at very large block trades or spreads. Other times, it may be digging into unusual options volume in stocks that normally don’t trade many options contracts. The latter is the case we’re looking at here, with SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB). The convertible bond ETF saw 33x its normal options volume trade on a day last week, all in one strike.

