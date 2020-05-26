Trade of the Week: Bank Of America

Banking Industry, Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Looking at options block trades can be a useful way to see what big investors and funds are doing in the options market. Recently, a large trader bought 2 million shares of Bank of America (BAC) while selling 20,000 January calls at the same time.

This is likely a covered call trade and suggests that BAC could trade in a range until next year. It protects the stock holder to the downside to some extent, but also caps the upside potential for owning the stock. Most importantly, the trade allows the covered call buyer to generate income while holding the stock beyond what is only offered through the dividend.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.