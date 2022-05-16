Trade of the Week: ARKK

The market has been in a significant downtrend this year, but the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has been hit even harder. ARKK is down 60% year-to-date as it holds some of the most speculative stocks from the past several years. However, several options trades last week appear to be from traders opening up bullish positions on the stock. This options action may suggest ARKK has found a floor, or will soon.

You can start trading options even with zero experience.

And you can even trade without risking your own money to start.

See, there's a shortcut I've found.

Here's a way to not spend a penny on options (but still trade them).

This isn’t a gimmick. Nor are you simulating trades.

You can make actual money trading options without risking a penny.

I’ve shown hundreds of people how to do it already, and now I’m ready to show you.

Click here to see how to start trading.

So, if you’re interested in options, but worried about losing money.

This is a no-brainer way to start trading options with $0.