Trade of the Week: ARKK

ETFs, Markets, Options
by Jay Soloff

The market has been in a significant downtrend this year, but the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has been hit even harder.  ARKK is down 60% year-to-date as it holds some of the most speculative stocks from the past several years.  However, several options trades last week appear to be from traders opening up bullish positions on the stock.  This options action may suggest ARKK has found a floor, or will soon.

The Only Way to Trade Options 100% Free

You can start trading options even with zero experience.

And you can even trade without risking your own money to start.

See, there's a shortcut I've found.

Here's a way to not spend a penny on options (but still trade them).

This isn’t a gimmick. Nor are you simulating trades.

You can make actual money trading options without risking a penny.

I’ve shown hundreds of people how to do it already, and now I’m ready to show you.

Click here to see how to start trading.

So, if you’re interested in options, but worried about losing money.

This is a no-brainer way to start trading options with $0.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.