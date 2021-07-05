Trade of the Week: AMD

Options, Technology Stocks, Videos
by Jay Soloff

This past week, we saw an unusually large amount of options action in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The chipmaker saw over 1 million options contracts trade, which is 2.6x the normal amount. Almost 80% of the volume was in calls, which tends to be a bullish signal.

AMC is up sharply after news that competitor Intel (INTC) was going to have a production delay. One of the biggest trades of the day was a 3,000-lot covered call trade that expires in January. The trade has a yield of nearly 8% based on premium collected.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.