Trade of the Week: Amazon

Amazon (AMZN) reported earnings this past week and beat on revenues but missed on the bottom line. Revenues were higher than expected with so many people ordering products online, but the company had higher costs due to changes made necessary by the pandemic.

While AMZN has an uncertain outlook for the remainder of the year like most companies, it stands to do really well in the months ahead with online shopping so popular. Selling put spreads could be a good way to capitalize off this situation, but AMZN is a risky stock to trade and risk management is key.