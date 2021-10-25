Trade of the Week: Airlines

Options, Unusual Options, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Looking at block trades and unusual options volume can be very enlightening. For instance, a big trade in US Global Jets ETF (JETS) can possibly give us clues towards what to expect for the airline industry in November. By looking closely at what trades hit the tape, you can often determine if a strategist is bullish or bearish on an underlying asset and what conviction the strategist has on the position. For JETS, someone rolled a million dollars worth of calls from October to November, which appears to be quite bullish behavior.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.