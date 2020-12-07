Trade of the Week: AAPL

Apple (AAPL) tends to be one of the most heavily traded options chains, especially after the stock split this year. As popular as the stock is though, it doesn’t pay much of a dividend. That’s why a trader likely placed a large covered call trade last week.
The calls don’t expire until January of 2022, so the position is set to last a bit over a year and pay a yield of 4.8% while still allowing for the stock to appreciate up to $170. In this case, the covered call looks like it is being used to significantly enhance the yield from holding AAPL stock.
FREE DOWNLOAD: “How to Turn Every Month Into a $500 Payday with Options”
As soon as you get your free copy you can use it to trade options and earn $500/month.
Don’t waste any more time... if you want to trade options for more income, everything you need is right here.
[FREE DOWNLOAD] 10 Simple Rules for Trading Options Like a Pro
Follow these 10 simple rules from 20-year professional options trading veteran, Jay Soloff and start earning a reliable extra income from options.
NO prior experience needed to master these 10 simple options trading rules.
Enter your email below and receive access to this FREE guide...