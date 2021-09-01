Three Top Monthly Dividend Stocks Investors Should Consider

Most dividend-paying stocks will dole out payments quarterly, or at least semi-annually.

However, some will pay out dividends monthly, making those stocks far more attractive to investors.

Take a look at Realty Income (O), for example.

The retail REIT’s monthly payments are supported by cash flow from more than 6,700 real estate properties owned “under long-term lease agreements” with commercial clients, as noted by the company’s website. To date, the company has paid out 614 consecutive monthly dividends, and increased its dividend about 111 times since 1994.

Just recently, Realty Income announced its 614th consecutive monthly stock dividend: $0.2355, or $2.826 annualized, is payable on September 15 to shareholders of record as of September 1. Ex-dividend date is August 31.

Or, consider STAG Industrial (STAG).

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a “real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States,” according to a company press release, which also notes that: “As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s portfolio consists of 494 buildings in 39 states with approximately 99.1 million rentable square feet.”

For each of the next two months, the company will pay out a dividend of $0.120833. The August 2021 dividend will pay on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31. The September 2021 dividend will pay on October 15 to shareholders of record as of September 30.

Even better, growth doesn’t appear to be an issue for STAG Industrial. In fact, says Ben Butcher, STAG’s CEO, “The second quarter demonstrated the strength of the STAG platform. The increasing demand for space in our portfolio combined with our strong external growth has resulted in upward revisions to our outlook for the remainder of 2021.”

There’s also Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA).

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is, according to the company’s website, “a transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America’s energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada.”

As with Realty Income and STAG, Pembina pays out a monthly dividend. For August 2021, the expected dividend of $0.21 will be paid September 15 to shareholders of record as of August 25.