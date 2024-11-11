The ETF Delivering Unmatched Returns and Income—Why Investors Are Flocking to MAXI

Bonds, ETFs, High-Yield Investments
by Tim Plaehn
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research

My ETF Income Edge services provide investment ideas to subscribers from the rapidly growing world of option strategy and ultra-high-yield ETFs. I have a research universe of over 70 ETFs (and growing!) funds that I review regularly to bring the best ideas to my newsletter subscribers. For ETFs with a long enough track record, I like to look at the one-year total return for an initial cut to decide whether to investigate further in the fund.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) one-year return stands head and shoulders above all the other ETFs in my database. As of November 5, MAXI had returned 78.1% over the last year. The fund uses Bitcoin futures exposure for 100% of the ETF’s net assets in front month Bitcoin futures. Because futures require very little cash commitment, almost 100% of the fund assets are in Treasury bills.

ETF written on blocks on a background of money and a computer

MAXI takes a unique approach to generating income to pay dividends. The fund sells short-dated puts and/or calls on a wide range of investments. Note: the ETF does not sell Bitcoin options!

Currently, the MAXI portfolio holds short puts on these instruments:

·       SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

·       iShares iBoxx $ High-Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

·       Nasdaq 100 stock index

·       Russell 2000 stock index

·       S&P 500 stock index

Currently, MAXI has not sold call options. The prospectus gives the managers the authority to also sell calls. It will be interesting to see if they switch to call selling if the markets go into a downturn.

MAXI currently pays a $1.00 per share monthly dividend, giving the ETF a 54% distribution rate. The unique option selling strategy has worked very well for this ETF.

Why is Amazon suddenly paying 39.70%?

Something big is happening with Amazon stock...

While most investors collect ZERO dividends from Amazon...

A small group just discovered a “backdoor” way to collect yields up to 39.70%!

And here’s the really strange part:

It’s completely legal...

It\’s surprisingly simple...

Yet most financial advisors have no clue it exists

Click here to see this breakthrough before everyone else.

 

Author: Tim PlaehnTim is the lead investment research analyst for income and dividend investing at Investors Alley. He is the editor for The Dividend Hunter, an investment advisory focused on creating a high-yield income stream and it's companion service The Dividend Hunter Insiders, Weekly Income Accelerator, a covered call trading service, and for investors looking for long-term total returns from their income investments using stocks with ever-growing dividend payments, he offers Monthly Dividend Multiplier. He co-edits POWR Income with Jay Soloff. Prior to his work with Investors Alley, Tim was a stock broker, a Certified Financial Planner, and F-16 Fighter pilot and instructor with the United States Air Force. During his time in the service he was stationed at various military locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tim graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a degree in mathematics. In his free time he tours the United States parks, campgrounds, and wilderness areas in his travel trailer.
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research