Read This If You’re in a Trading Slump

The last thing you need is more doom and gloom when it comes to the stock market. So if your trading account has taken a beating this year…

I have some good news for you.

I know it may sound hard to believe…

After all, The Wall Street Journal and many other sites predict a “Lost Decade” for the stock market…

And what kind of money can be made when stocks trade sideways?

Well, the answer may surprise you.

Because the biggest opportunity in the market I see right now is different than what you might be used to…

It’s a new trade that can generate income-no-matter-what.

When active traders beat Warren Buffet

Warren Buffet’s famous 2008 bet against hedge fund managers is the perfect example that illustrates this point.

Warren Buffet challenged hedge fund managers that a ‘set-it-and-forget-it’ investment in the S&P 500 would beat their active trading strategies…

Now, as you probably know, Buffet won the bet.

So how’s this a point for active trading?

Well, look at the results:

As you can see, Buffet’s green line won out in the end…

But the active traders beat Buffet for the first three years when the market was in turmoil.

And new research from the University of California Irvine confirms…

“Active funds earn better returns during the down market which provide a hedge against the down-side risk.”

That’s why actively trading during moments like this can help protect your money… And, of course, spot new opportunities to generate extra cash.

“Ok,” you’re thinking, “but I’ve been actively trading for months now, and I’m still in the red. What gives?”

Well, here’s the deal:

How to avoid trading’s #1 mistake

It wouldn’t surprise me if most of your losing trades were in the money for a day, week, or month even…

That’s because it doesn’t matter if you’ve been trading for years or just a few months…

The #1 problem I see traders make is not knowing when to sell.

And the root of this problem is placing the wrong type of trade.

That’s why if you’re not seeing success right now, don’t panic.

Chances are, you just haven’t placed the correct type of trade…

And there’s one I consider to be “Recession-proof…”

It’s a trade that is so low-risk…

My readers and I had a 95% win rate using it last year!

This trade is so reliable because it can make money in any market. Our average trade time is around 30 days… and often, the trades simply expire in the money, so no additional work is needed to sell at the right time.

Now pardon the cliffhanger, but I think I’ve rambled enough for the day…

If you haven’t guessed the trade already, don’t worry. Tomorrow I will reveal which trade I’m talking about and explain how we won 95% of the time.

See you in the AM.

P.S. Alright, if you need to know what it is right now, I’ve put all the details for you here (with several other surprises as well). Enjoy!