Moneypox Outbreak Puts Focus On These Two Biotechs

Just when you thought it was safe to go outside, monkeypox pops up.

“Doctors warned that numbers will rise significantly as the virus spreads through Europe and as far as the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Spain now has the highest number of infections, outside places in Africa where the virus is endemic, with more than 50 known cases,” reports The Sun.

Officials are even investigating a case in South Florida. Others have popped up in Massachusetts and New York City. As President Biden said: “Everybody should be concerned. We’re working on it, [but it’s] hard to figure out what we do.”

Worse, as the World Health Organization just warned: “The situation is evolving and WHO expects there will be more cases of monkeypox identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries. Immediate actions focus on informing those who may be most at risk for monkeypox infection with accurate information, in order to stop further spread. Current available evidence suggests that those who are most at risk are those who have had close physical contact with someone with monkeypox, while they are symptomatic.”

Two Stocks to Look at Right Now

Still, this might not be bad news for the market, as the world will turn once again to vaccine makers to find a solution. One vaccine stocks running on the news is Emergent Biosolutions (EBS).

Emergent Biosolutions produces the ACAM2000 vaccine, which the Food & Drug Administration describes as an active immunization against smallpox for those at higher risk. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since the monkeypox virus is closely related to the virus that causes smallpox, ACAM2000 can be used to prevent the spread of monkeypox,” reports Barron’s.

Demand for the vaccine could send Emergent stock to higher highs. Before this new virus news hit, the company said Q1 2022 revenues from ACAM2000 were up $14.4 million compared to Q1 2021. The increase is driven by international sales.

Another stock to look at is look isBavarian Nordic (BVNRY).

Bavarian Nordic makes the only monkeypox vaccine that’s approved by the U.S.

According to FiercePharma.com: “Bavarian Nordic has secured a contract with an unnamed European country to supply its smallpox vaccine, called Imvanex in Europe, in response to the emergence of monkeypox cases. The vaccine is approved under the brand name Jynneos in the U.S. with a label that also specifically covers monkeypox.”

With the potential for even more global cases, keep an eye on these vaccine stocks.