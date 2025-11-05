Is This Unexpected ETF The Best Buy For Profits From Gold?

After peaking near $4,400 on October 20, the price of gold has tumbled sharply, and as I write this, the precious metal trades below $4,000. If you believe, as I do, that the pullback in gold is a buying opportunity and that the price will rise again (did someone say $5,000?), I have an ETF suggestion for you.



The Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF (YGLD) offers unique features for a gold-focused ETF. Using futures, fund managers target a 150% exposure to gold. As a result, when gold goes up, YGLD will outperform. If gold drops again before resuming its climb, be ready to buy shares to average down your cost basis.

The YGLD managers use short-term option spreads on a variety of assets, including stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The premiums received allow YGLD to pay regular dividends. Based on the dividend paid in September, the ETF yields 9.9%. Simplify ETFs management has told us that the plan is to switch YGLD from quarterly to monthly dividend payments sometime in 2026.

YGLD is one of the portfolio recommendations in our ETF Income Edge newsletter service. The ETF Income Edge portfolio has an average yield greater than 30%. I spend a lot of time teaching and guiding subscribers on how to manage their portfolios to retain as much of those yields as possible as total returns.

As we developed our investment approach to high-yield, covered-call ETFs, I realized they require very different portfolio management strategies and tactics. ETF Income Edge subscribers are very pleased with their investment results.