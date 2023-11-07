Is the Bottom for Stocks Finally In?

Investing Strategies
by Tim Melvin
Is the bottom for stocks in?

That’s the question I will address in this week’s first edition of the Hidden Profits Report.

The Fed has a lot to say about both the current level of stock prices, and no matter how much you may hate the Fed or wish we did not have a fiat currency, ignoring them can be very expensive and cause you to fall well short of your investment goals.

I also have an idea for you this week that would make little kids very unhappy on Christmas morning but could lead to huge profits for you in the New Year…

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, Bank Takeover Letter, Underground Income, and 2023 Turn-Around Project.
