Is Risk Consolidating in the S&P 500?

Today, I wanted to quickly show you a “Risk is Everywhere” chart.

The chart has a lot to do with the lack of meaningful one-day volatility in the S&P 500 right now.

Full disclosure, I found this piece of research on Twitter from Bespoke, but it is incredibly fascinating nonetheless.

It talks about there being 136 trading days so far without a 2%+ daily move – however it’s possible by the time you’re seeing this we’ve had that 3% move.

This is the longest streak since February 2018, this one lasting 310 days.

That was five years ago!

What I find even more interesting on this chart is what tends to happen when there’s finally a move that’s more than 2%…

In today’s 2-minute video, I talk about what happens to the S&P 500 when there’s a 2%+ move and what to keep in mind about the stock market heading into autumn.

Serge Berger

Editor of 11-Day Trader